What you should know if there's no sexual attraction for your partner, according to a therapist

Therapist Ian Kerner says many of his male clients confide that they didn't pick their life partner based on sexual attraction.

 Adobe Stock

A lot of heterosexual male clients are coming into my practice admitting they picked their partner without considering sexual attraction.

During couples therapy sessions with his partner in the room, the man will claim that he doesn't know why he isn't experiencing desire. Maybe it's stress, low testosterone or feeling anxious.

