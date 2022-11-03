What you should know about getting a flu vaccine this year, according to an expert

The flu vaccine reduces your chance of severe illness and can reduce the likelihood of contracting the flu at all, Dr. Leana Wen said.

 SDI Productions/Getty Images

Welcome to this year's flu season.

This year's flu strain has already begun spreading across the United States, according to new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been at least 880,000 cases of influenza, nearly 7,000 hospitalizations and, tragically, 360 deaths from the flu this fall, including one pediatric death. Not since 2009, during the height of the H1N1 swine flu pandemic, have there been this many cases of influenza so early in the season.