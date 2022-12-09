The United States is facing a triple threat, with a confluence of viral infections due to respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and Covid-19. Many children's hospitals are overwhelmed after surges of RSV, while the level of influenza is the highest it has been at this point in the year for more than a decade. And after a lull in cases, new coronavirus infections are on the rise across the country as well.

All of this is happening as holiday season begins, with more people traveling and gathering indoors, likely with fewer precautions than in the previous two years.

