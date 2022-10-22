In the wake of flooding from Hurricane Ian, Lee County, Florida, has seen what the state's Department of Health called an "abnormal increase" in cases of a rare bacterial infection.

Florida has reported 64 Vibrio vulnificus infections and 13 deaths this year as of Friday, according to the health department, up from 34 cases and 10 deaths last year. This is the first time the number of cases has gone above 50 since 2008, when the state started keeping track.

CNN's Carma Hassan contributed to this report.