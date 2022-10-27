A common respiratory virus, respiratory syncytial virus, is surging in the United States, leading to some children's hospitals being overwhelmed. The influenza virus is also on the rise, along with other viruses — such as adenovirus and rhinovirus — that cause the common cold.

At the same time, children are back at school and families are returning to many in-person activities, often without the mitigation measures applied during Covid-19, heightening the possibility for viral spread.

