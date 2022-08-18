In the first inning of a Little League Southwest Region championship game in Waco, Texas, last week, pitcher Kaiden Shelton threw a ball high and fast, hitting 12-year-old batter Isaiah Jarvis in the head so hard it knocked his helmet off.

After he recovered briefly, Isaiah took first base. But he noticed that Kaiden was distraught on the mound, holding his head. Jarvis walked to the pitcher's mound and hugged Kaiden, assuring him he himself was OK and that Kaiden was "doing great."

