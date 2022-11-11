What parents should watch for with respiratory illness and when it's time to go to the ER

Respiratory viruses including flu and RSV are circulating across the United States at high levels, overwhelming children's hospitals and prompting concern among parents of young children.

 lev dolgachov/Adobe Stock

Respiratory viruses including flu and RSV are circulating across the United States at high levels, overwhelming children's hospitals and prompting concern among parents of young children. Most kids who get sick this season will recover quickly with home care, but some will need medical attention. What should parents watch for, and how might they know it's time to call their pediatrician or go to the ER?

CNN spoke with Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez, director of pediatric telemedicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, about warning signs of serious illness and the steps parents and children can take to help protect themselves from germs. The following is an edited version of that conversation.

Tags