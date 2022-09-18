What moves us 'closer to the unfortunate finish line of getting long Covid'

People suffering from depression had a greater chance of developing long Covid-19 symptoms, a study found.

 fizkes/Adobe Stock

You may have up to a 50% higher risk of developing long Covid-19 if you suffer from common psychiatric issues such as anxiety or depression, a recent study found.

Signs of the malady can include breathing problems, brain fog, chronic coughing, changes in taste and smell, overwhelming fatigue, difficulties in performing daily life functions, and disruptions in sleep that can last months, even years, after the infection has cleared the body.

