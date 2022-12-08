What is stiff person syndrome? Diagnosis, symptoms and treatment

Singer Celine Dion, pictured here in France in 2019, announced in an Instagram video on December 8 that she is canceling some performances because she has been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

 Edward Berthelot/GC Images/Getty Images

Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological condition that can take years to diagnose and tailor treatment.

Singer Celine Dion announced in an Instagram video Thursday that she is canceling some performances because she has been diagnosed with the condition.