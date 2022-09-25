What is rainbow fentanyl? Colorful pills drive new warnings about deadliest drug in the US

Rainbow fentanyl comes in bright colors and can be used in the form of pills or powder that contain illicit fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, making them extremely addictive and potentially deadly if someone overdoses while trying to achieve a high off of the drugs.

 Drug Enforcement Administration

A new wave of concern has spread across the United States over multi-colored "rainbow fentanyl" pills, powders and blocks -- that look similar to candy or sidewalk chalk -- being sold and used in several states, and potentially posing a threat to young people.

But parents of young children should not overly panic, and the emergence of this new product is one small part of the larger ongoing opioid crisis.

