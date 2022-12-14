What is an aortic aneurysm?

An aortic aneurysm is a bulge in the aorta, the large artery that carries blood from the heart through the chest and torso, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 Veronika Zakharova/Science Photo Library RG/Getty Images

Sports reporter Grant Wahl died of a rupture of an ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium -- an accumulation of blood in the sac around his heart -- his wife, Dr. Céline Gounder announced on Wednesday. The aneurysm was slowly growing and had gone undetected, she wrote in a statement on Substack.

"The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death," Gounder wrote.