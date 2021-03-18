WATCH: Generations Expo live event replay

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Sweetwater Creek near Lilburn affecting Gwinnett County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
* From this afternoon to this evening.
* At 2:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 11 feet and rising slowly.
* Flood stage is 11 feet.
* Minor flooding will continue.
* Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late
this afternoon and continue falling to 9.2 feet this evening.
* Impact...At 11 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will
occur in portions of the Northwood Country Club Golf Course
upstream from the gage on Club Drive...and in the woodland areas
downstream from the gage and for the next four miles until the
creek merges with the Yellow River. An old concrete golf cart
bridge around 300 feet downstream from the gage will begin to
flood.

