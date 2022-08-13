They analyzed 41 studies looking at the efficacy of vitamin D among adults when it came to addressing depressive symptoms.
Each of the studies involved randomized placebo-controlled trials. The results showed that vitamin D supplements were more effective than a placebo at addressing depressive symptoms in adults who have been diagnosed with depression.
But in healthy individuals who were not diagnosed with depression or any other psychiatric condition, the researchers found the supplements were less effective than a placebo.
Vitamin D supplements were also not found to be effective in adults over 65 years of age.
The supplements also appeared to be more effective when they were taken for less than 12 weeks.
In addition, doses of over 100 micrograms per day produced a better effect, the researchers found.
However, lead author Tuomas Mikola of the University of Eastern Finland warned that there was a risk of bias among the studies involved in the analysis, as many did not provide descriptions on potential confounding variables, such as ethnicity, diet, BMI, sunlight exposure and amount of exercise.
"Despite the broad scope of this meta-analysis, the certainty of evidence remains low due to the heterogeneity of the populations studied and the due to the risk of bias associated with a large number of studies," he said in a news release published Friday.
The authors say more research is needed to draw accurate conclusions on whether vitamin D could be used to treat depression. “These findings will encourage new, high-level clinical trials in patients with depression in order to shed more light on the possible role of vitamin D supplementation in the treatment of depression,” Mikola said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.