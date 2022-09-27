Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis.

There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses and emergency department visits driven by rhinovirus and enterovirus in children and adolescents this summer, new CDC data shows. The rise might be more specifically attributed to enterovirus D68, which, in rare cases, can lead to acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM.

CNN's Brenda Goodman contributed to this report.

