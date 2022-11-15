The five-year lung cancer survival rate has increased 21%, from 21% in 2014 to 25% in 2018, making what experts call "remarkable progress" -- but it is still the leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

However, in communities of color, a person's odds of surviving five years after diagnosis are much lower, at only 20%, according to the 2022 State of Lung Cancer report, which was published by the American Lung Association on Tuesday.