There were more than 50,000 home births in the United States in 2021, an increase of 12% over the year before and the highest level since at least 1990, according to a report released Thursday from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.

This follows a 22% increase in home births between 2019 and 2020, "corresponding with the initial surge of COVID-19 cases in the United States," the report says.