The US Department of Justice took legal action against six e-cigarette manufacturers Tuesday, seeking permanent injunctions against the manufacturers on behalf of the US Food and Drug Administration. The flurry of complaints marked the first time the FDA has taken this step against e-cigarette manufacturers to enforce its premarket review requirements for new tobacco products.

The six manufacturers failed to submit the necessary premarket applications for their e-cigarette products "and have continued to illegally manufacture, sell, and distribute their products, despite previous warning from the FDA that they were in violation of the law," the FDA said in a statement.

CNN's Amanda Sealy contributed to this report.