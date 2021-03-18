Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia... Suwanee Creek near Suwanee affecting Gwinnett County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Suwanee Creek near Suwanee. * From this evening to Friday morning. * At 10:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8 feet. * Flood stage is 8 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring, and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * Forecast...The river will rise to 8.1 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage a before sunrise Friday morning. * Impact...At 8 feet, flood Stage is reached, with minor flooding beginning along the creek upstream and downstream from the gage at U S Highway 23, or Buford Highway. Portions of the Suwanee Creek Park off of Suwanee Creek Trail begin to flood to Martin Farm Road. This will also include areas behind the Suwanee Elementary School and the George Pierce Park. &&