This fall, Americans could get boosted with a mRNA Covid-19 vaccine unlike any that's come before.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are working on bivalent boosters: vaccines made up of both the old formula and a new one that targets the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the coronavirus.

