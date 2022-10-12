Updated Covid-19 booster shots expanded to children as young as 5

FDA authorizes updated Covid-19 booster shots for children as young as 5. A young child here receives the Covid-19 vaccine in Needham, Massachusetts on June 21.

 Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Wednesday on the use of updated Covid-19 boosters for children as young as 5. Earlier in the day, the US Food and Drug Administration expanded the shots' emergency use authorization to include this age group.

The moves mean children and teens can get the boosters from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as long as they're at least two months past their primary vaccine series or last booster dose.

CNN's Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.

Tags