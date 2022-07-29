Updated Covid-19 booster shots could be available in September

Registered Nurse Mariam Salaam administers the Pfizer booster shot at a Covid vaccination and testing site in Los Angeles on May 5. Moderna and Pfizer booster shots updated to target Omicron subvariants could be available in early fall.

 Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Moderna and Pfizer booster shots updated to target Omicron coronavirus subvariants could be available in early fall, pending signoff by federal health agencies, the US Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.

The US Food and Drug Administration advised vaccine makers in June to update the boosters to add an Omicron BA.4/5 component and create a bivalent booster.

