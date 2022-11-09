Scientists have transfused lab-made red blood cells into a human volunteer in a world-first trial that experts say has major potential for people with hard-to-match blood types or conditions such as sickle cell disease. The research could someday mean an end to long searches for compatible donors or dangerous transfusion reactions.

The experimental transfusion was done at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, England, as part of a collaborative effort among UK scientists to understand how lab-made blood transfusions could work.