If you're feeling ruffled by recent reports that turkey prices are on the rise, don't panic. There's no need to start hoarding turkeys.

"We're not seeing a shortage of supply," said Ben Del Coro, vice president of sales and marketing at Fossil Farms, a New Jersey-based purveyor of sustainable and all-natural meats and farm-raised game.

Casey Barber is a food writer, artist and editor of the website Good. Food. Stories.