For many people aiming to burn a lot of calories, high-intensity interval training is the way to go.

Also known as HIIT, these popular workouts feature bursts of intense activity, such as squats or lunges, followed by recovery time. A HIIT routine can torch more calories than a traditional endurance workout while being performed in a shorter amount of time. Numerous studies also show interval training can provide the same health benefits as one continuous workout at a moderate intensity, according to a review published last year in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Melanie Radzicki McManus is a freelance writer who specializes in hiking, travel and fitness.