Travel time to abortion facilities grew significantly after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Travel time to abortion facilities grew significantly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Pictured is an abortion medical facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on June 21.

 Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The average travel time to an abortion facility increased significantly for women in the United States after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and revoked the federal right to an abortion, according to a new study published Tuesday in JAMA.

More than a dozen states enacted complete or partial bans on abortion after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, and researchers considered abortion facilities in those states to be inactive -- cutting the number of active facilities by a tenth.

