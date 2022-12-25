This year's top health-related Google searches are in, and Covid-19 is nowhere to be found

Workouts were a big focus of conversation this year: “Body weight workouts,” “weekly workouts,” “exercising for mental health,” and “core workouts at the gym” all were among the popular health searches.

 Teerasan/Adobe Stock

You can learn a lot from a search history.

This month, Google released its annual "Year in Search" list to show which terms saw the highest spikes over the past year. The roundup offers some insight into what internet users around the world cared about, were curious about and concerned about in 2022.

Additional reporting by CNN's Jacqueline Howard, Megan Marples and Veronica Stracqualursi