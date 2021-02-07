Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Accumulating snow and sleet of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia mainly along and north of the I-85 corridor. * WHEN...From this evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&