When Jennifer Aniston opened up recently about her struggle with IVF treatments while trying to start a family, she gave a voice to people who've undergone arduous infertility journeys that ended with no biological children.

In vitro fertilization, or IVF, is a method of assisted reproduction that involves removing eggs from the ovaries and fertilizing them outside the body. The resulting embryos are then typically placed in a woman's uterus in the hopes that they spur a pregnancy.