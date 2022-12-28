The TikTok wellness trends we should and shouldn't take into 2023, according to experts

Walking is good for you whether you do the 'hot girl' walk or not.

 Li Zhongfei/Adobe Stock

TikTok can be great for many things, such as recipes, style inspiration, cat videos or comedy relief. But when it comes to wellness trends, following all of TikTok users' suggestions could mean gambling with your health.

Every year there are at least a few new wellness practices that content creators purport to be hacks, and they spread like wildfire. Last year there was sunscreen contouring for making one's face look sculpted, putting garlic up the nose to clear sinuses, and drinking dry protein powder to enhance its effects — all of which experts said don't always work and are potentially dangerous.

CNN's Jen Rose Smith contributed to this story.

