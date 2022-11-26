'The Perfect Storm' author on his near-death experience

Author Sebastian Junger stands outside Cape Cod Hospital, where his life was saved.

Sebastian Junger is used to dodging bullets in war zones, so he didn't expect to almost die in his own driveway.

Junger was walking with his wife in the woods near his home when he suddenly felt so ill he could barely move. By the time paramedics arrived, Junger felt better and only reluctantly boarded the ambulance at his wife's insistence.