Spreading kindness not only helps others feel better about themselves — it can also boost the giver's health and happiness, according to research. It's a win-win for all.

Putting the well-being of others before our own without expecting anything in return — or what is called being altruistic — stimulates the reward centers of the brain, studies have shown. Those feel-good chemicals flood our system, producing a sort of "helper's high." Volunteering, for example, has been shown to minimize stress and improve depression.