Certain dessert traditions come to mind during Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and the holiday season in general. There are pumpkin and sweet potato pies, rugelach and babka, bûche de Noël and figgy pudding, and cookies left for Santa.

Bakers may swoon at the thought of being able to crank out elaborate sweets and candies over the holidays, but I'm here to maintain there's one dessert perfect for this time of year. And it's ice cream.

Casey Barber is a food writer, artist and editor of the website Good. Food. Stories.