With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, people who are eligible for an updated Covid-19 vaccine booster but still haven't received the shot will need to roll up their sleeves Thursday to get as much protection as possible before the holiday.

Health officials are worried about a possible surge in respiratory illnesses this winter -- including Covid-19, flu, RSV and rhinoviruses -- and they are urging people who are not up-to-date on their Covid-19 shots to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

CNN's Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.