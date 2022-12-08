An experimental treatment shows promise for people with the most common form of advanced-stage breast cancer, according to results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.

The details of the trial were presented Thursday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. It showed that AstraZeneca's capivasertib -- in combination with Faslodex (fulvestrant), an endocrine therapy already used to treat advanced breast cancer -- gave people a median of 7.2 months without disease progression, compared with 3.6 months in people who got a placebo plus the endocrine therapy.