...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin
failing behind an arctic front on Friday. Temperatures will fall
into the teens and 20s along the Interstate 20 and Interstate 85
corridors before noon. Further south, temperatures will fall
into the lower and middle 30s through the early afternoon. Lows
in the single digits and teens expected Saturday morning. In
addition, windy conditions are anticipated with northwest winds
of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are traveling by car during this time, keep your phone
charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in
case you become stranded. Bring your pets inside and provide
adequate shelter for livestock. Leave your inside faucets
dripping hot and cold water during prolonged periods where
temperatures do not rise above freezing. Avoid outside activities
if possible. If you have to go outside dress warmly in coats,
gloves and hats.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Target recalls Pillowfort weighted blankets for kids after two deaths
Target stores are recalling more than 200,00 weighted blankets for children that have been sold by the retailer from December 2018 through September 2022.
The Pillowfort brand blankets can trap children inside if they unzip them and enter the blanket, posing a risk of suffocation.
Two girls, ages 4 and 6, reportedly died after becoming entrapped in the cover of the blanket in April 2022 at Camp Lejune, NC. Target has received four reports of children becoming entrapped in these weighted blankets, including the two deaths.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and Target are urging consumers to stop using the recalled blankets immediately and return them to stores for a refund.
The Pillowfort Weighted Blankets weight 6 pounds and measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide. They have a removable, washable cover. The blankets come in 8 different prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink.
Consumers who have these blankets at home should contact Target at 800-440-0680 to receive a prepaid return label to return them by mail, or they can be returned to any Target Store.