As iconic Thanksgiving dishes go, stuffing is likely runner-up only to turkey as the dish most often on the dining table. Whether you call it stuffing or dressing or whether you cook the dish inside the turkey or as its own separate casserole is typically a matter of personal family tradition -- it's a collective tradition that's been part of the holiday for hundreds of years.

"The close association between the American Thanksgiving holiday and roast turkey and stuffing is typically acknowledged as an early 19th century phenomenon," said Paula J. Johnson, curator of food history at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

Casey Barber is a food writer, artist and editor of the website Good. Food. Stories.