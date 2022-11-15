Study shows 1 billion young people are at risk for hearing loss. This is how to prevent it

Sound limits to protect against hearing loss depend on how long and how loud you are listening, experts say.

 Adobe Stock

Turning down the racket isn't just for disgruntled parents — a new study has shown it could protect more than 1 billion people at risk for hearing loss.

When it comes to phones, music, movies and shows, it's common for adolescents and young adults to listen too loud and too long, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Global Health.