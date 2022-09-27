Study links Covid-19 vaccination to small, temporary change in menstrual cycle

A nurse draws vaccine doses from a vial in Bowie, Maryland, in March 2021. According to a new study published on September 27, people who got the Covid-19 vaccine reported slightly longer menstrual cycles, but the change was temporary.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

People who got the Covid-19 vaccine reported slightly longer menstrual cycles, but the change was temporary, according to a new study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Medicine.

"Compared with the unvaccinated group, vaccinated individuals had an adjusted increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day with both first and second vaccine doses," wrote the study authors, from universities in Oregon, Massachusetts, London and Edinburgh. "Individuals who received two doses of a covid-19 vaccine in a single cycle had an adjusted increase in cycle length of 3.70 days compared with the unvaccinated."

