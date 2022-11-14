There has been a steady increase in the number of children who are seen in emergency rooms for suicidal thoughts, according to a new study -- and the increase started even before the Covid-19 pandemic, which brought record high demand for psychological services for children.

The pandemic's effects drew renewed attention to suicide in teens and young children. In June, the Biden administration called the recent rise in rates of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts among kids an "unprecedented mental health crisis."

Tags