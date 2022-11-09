Stressful situations are a part of everyday life, but it can be a challenge managing the daily grind without feeling the heat. Whether you're stuck in traffic or in an anxiety-inducing thought pattern, your body's stress response naturally kicks in — breathing becomes rapid, your heart races, and blood pressure rises.

If you're focused on the source of stress, you may be less conscious of the physiological impact, so you don't take action to reverse it. This unawareness, unfortunately, leads to prolonged states of stress. Left unchecked, chronic stress can affect your health and relationships, and has been linked to serious conditions such as hypertension, anxiety disorders and addiction, according to the Yale Stress Center in New Haven, Connecticut.

Sign up for CNN's Stress, But Less newsletter. Our six-part mindfulness guide will inform and inspire you to reduce stress while learning how to harness it.