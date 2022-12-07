Doctors know that drugs called statins lower a person's risk of a stroke due to a blood clot. But a new study shows that the inexpensive medications can also decrease the risk of a first stroke as a result of an intracerebral hemorrhage, the deadliest kind.

An intracerebral hemorrhage is when blood from an artery suddenly begins to bleed into the brain. It's the second most common cause of a stroke after a blood clot, which is called an ischemic stroke.