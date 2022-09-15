Some sex assault survivors have to pay thousands of dollars for emergency department visits

People are seen outside the entrance to the emergency room at Oak Hill Hospital in Hernando County. Survivors of sexual assault who are treated at emergency departments may be billed thousands of dollars for their care if they are uninsured, a new report finds, and even those with private health insurance have to cover some of the costs out-of-pocket.

 Paul Hennessy/SOPA/LightRocket/Getty Images

Survivors of sexual assault who are treated at emergency departments may be billed thousands of dollars for their care if they are uninsured, a new report finds, and even those with private health insurance have to cover some of the costs out-of-pocket.

Researchers used national data for emergency room visits and found that 16% of victims had to pay out-of-pocket for their emergency department visits in 2019, according to a research letter published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.