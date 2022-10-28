Some forms of popular antibiotic amoxicillin in short supply, likely due to increased demand

Amoxicillin penicillin antibiotics are seen in the pharmacy at a free medical and dental health clinic in Los Angeles in April 2016. Amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat a broad range of conditions, is in short supply.

 Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat a broad range of conditions, is in short supply, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The agency lists amoxicillin oral solution in its drug shortage database, which relies on reports from manufacturers. The oral solution is an anti-infective used with pediatric patients.