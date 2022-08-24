C0814460.TiF
Photo credit: Metro Creative

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- Medical research has long suggested that sleeplessness can be bad for our physical health. But, a small study from the University of California, Berkeley, has found that it can also impair our social conscience.

Published Tuesday in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS Biology, the research looked into three studies that examined how sleep loss affected people’s altruism and found that limited sleep led to less empathy, volunteering and donations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.