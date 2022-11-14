Sleeping with light pollution linked to diabetes, study says

Sleeping in a room exposed to outdoor artificial light at night may increase the risk of developing diabetes.

 Adobe Stock

Sleeping in a room exposed to outdoor artificial light at night may increase the risk of developing diabetes, according to a study of nearly 100,000 Chinese adults.

People who lived in areas of China with high light pollution at night were about 28% more likely to develop diabetes than people who lived in the least polluted areas, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal Diabetologia.