Metro Creative

Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) -- A new study using data that spans 25 years has found that getting just five hours of sleep or fewer every night is associated with a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with multiple chronic diseases.

The study, which looked at the sleep duration of more than 7,000 participants at the ages of 50, 60 and 70, was published Tuesday in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS Medicine.