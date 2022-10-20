Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance recommending the updated Covid-19 booster for children ages 5 to 11. Previously, the bivalent booster was recommended for children 12 and older, as well as for all adults. Now, the Pfizer/BioNTech booster is available for children 5 and older, and the Moderna booster can be given to children 6 and older.

What should parents consider when deciding whether to get the updated booster for their children? Are there circumstances that might prompt families to wait? Are there any downsides? What about children who just turned 5 — should they get the new booster? If a child has not been vaccinated yet, are they eligible for the updated booster?

