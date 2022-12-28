At the end of 2020 and 2021, many people greeted the start of the coming year hunkered down due to the risk of Covid-19. But now, New Year's Eve events and celebrations are back in a big way. A lot of people have plans to attend social functions, whether they are crowded festivities with thousands or house parties with a few relatives and friends.

These gatherings are occurring as the United States is in the midst of a triple threat — a confluence of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, influenza and Covid-19. All three viral infections are spread from person to person, and gatherings involving many people can increase transmission at a time when hospital capacity nationwide is at near-record levels: More than 70% of inpatient beds are in use across the country, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.