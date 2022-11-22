Shortages of key medications used to treat common childhood illnesses like flu, ear infections and sore throats are adding to the misery of this year's early and severe respiratory virus season.

"Right now, we are having severe shortages of medications. There's no Tamiflu for children. There's barely any Tamiflu for adults. And this is brand-name and generic," said Renae Kraft, a relief pharmacist in Oklahoma City. Additionally, "as far as antibiotics go, there's not a whole lot."

CNN's Deidre McPhillips and Nadia Kounang contributed to this report.

