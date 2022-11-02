It's a hair condition that has frustrated parents for decades, now scientists believe they have found the genes responsible for "uncombable hair syndrome". Yes, it really is a thing.

Uncombable hair syndrome is more than just difficult hair. As its name suggests, it's hair that sticks out at all angles, making it almost impossible to tame let alone comb. It usually starts in children between the ages of three months and 12 years and is characterized by straw blond or silvery blond frizzy hair. It's usually wavy, dry and brittle and, thanks to its appearance, it's sometimes called spun glass hair, pili trianguli et canaliculi or cheveux incoiffables.

